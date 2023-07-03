Ohio State's reputation as a defensive line factory got another boost on the recruiting trail Sunday with the commitment of five-star recruit Justin Scott. The No. 21 ranked player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, Scott is a 6-foot-4 prospect from Chicago's St. Ignatius high school who helps the Buckeyes build on their impressive class that ranks No. 2 nationally just behind two-time defending champion Georgia.

Scott took an official visit to Columbus late last month and chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Miami, Michigan -- where he also visited -- among others. Scott's primary recruiter at Ohio State was famed defensive lineman coach Larry Johnson, who's produced plenty of defensive lineman products that have played at the next level at Ohio State including Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Chase Young.

"Compared to the other defensive line coaches that were in my top 5, his resume was far superior," Scott told On3 on his relationship with Johnson. "And just the stability he had there, he's been there for 10 years."

In a scouting repor, 247Sports' Allen Trieu wrote that Scott has "prototypical size and athletic ability" for the D-line position:

Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial quickness. Closes to the ball with speed as well. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does a good job with pad level and his flexibility helps with that. Not often challenged in high school with offensive linemen with similar size and talent. Will have to show he can disengage from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has great upside though and actually could play high-level offensive line if he wanted to also, but projects as a defensive tackle that can play for any school and in any scheme in the country.

Scott is the fourth five-star recruit the Buckeyes have landed this cycle, with the others being wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham and quarterback Air Noland.