Ohio State football recruiting: Five-star Nicholas Petit-Frere commits to Buckeyes

It's not quite a full-fledged National Signing Day "surprise," but let's say Ohio State was happy with a late push on one of the top uncommitted recruits for 2018. Five-star offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere signed his National Letter of Intent with the Buckeyes on Wednesday morning, ending an interesting ride for the top offensive line prospect in this class.

According to 247Sports' prediction timeline, Petit-Frere was projected to land at Florida for a long time. He visited Michigan and Notre Dame during the season with three more unofficial visits to the Buckeyes, Alabama and Florida over the past few weeks. Ohio State got the last visit on Feb. 2.

Per Bud Elliot, Petit-Frere had a good relationship with Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who will reportedly take the same position with the New England Patriots. In fact, Schiano was a key recruiter for both Petit-Frere and four-star linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who is leaning towards the Buckeyes.

Mentioned on the recruiting podcast w/@Morgan_Moriarty how he loves Schiano, wasn't convinced it would be enough. That would be wild. https://t.co/wjiryiAuE1 — SB Nation Recruiting (@SBNRecruiting) February 6, 2018

Never underestimate how important position coaches are in any recruitment. That the Buckeyes were able to nab two blue-chip prospects -- especially when Petit-Frere was considered a Florida lean for so long -- is, again, a pleasant result for coach Urban Meyer.

So what big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for National Signing Day. Plus, use the code SIGN2018 to get 30 days completely free on any plan they offer!