Top-35 defensive back prospect Aaron Scott announced his commitment to Ohio State Sunday afternoon, choosing the Buckeyes over top rival Michigan and Oregon. Scott's commitment secures Ohio State's spot at No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, though the Buckeyes still trail Georgia for the No. 1 spot.

Scott ranks as the No. 34 prospect and No. 3 cornerback in the nation, making him a borderline five-star. He is also the top player in the state of Ohio, adding to an impressive in-state defensive back haul for Ohio State and coach Ryan Day.

Scott, a product of Springfield (Ohio) High School, followed in the footsteps of four-star cornerback Bryce West (the No. 3 player in Ohio) and four-star safety Garrett Stover (No. 2 in Ohio). Scott is the fourth top-10 prospect from Ohio to commit to the Buckeyes in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Scott displayed elite ball skills as a junior, intercepting five passes and flashing his athleticism by returning two for touchdowns. To add to his athletic profile, he also plays basketball and runs track for Springfield and ran a 24.15-second 200-meter as a freshman -- a time that will only get better as he continues to develop.

247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks is high on Scott's long-term ability at the collegiate level, as evidenced by his evaluation: