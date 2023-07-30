Top-35 defensive back prospect Aaron Scott announced his commitment to Ohio State Sunday afternoon, choosing the Buckeyes over top rival Michigan and Oregon. Scott's commitment secures Ohio State's spot at No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, though the Buckeyes still trail Georgia for the No. 1 spot.
Scott ranks as the No. 34 prospect and No. 3 cornerback in the nation, making him a borderline five-star. He is also the top player in the state of Ohio, adding to an impressive in-state defensive back haul for Ohio State and coach Ryan Day.
Scott, a product of Springfield (Ohio) High School, followed in the footsteps of four-star cornerback Bryce West (the No. 3 player in Ohio) and four-star safety Garrett Stover (No. 2 in Ohio). Scott is the fourth top-10 prospect from Ohio to commit to the Buckeyes in the 2024 cycle.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Scott displayed elite ball skills as a junior, intercepting five passes and flashing his athleticism by returning two for touchdowns. To add to his athletic profile, he also plays basketball and runs track for Springfield and ran a 24.15-second 200-meter as a freshman -- a time that will only get better as he continues to develop.
247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks is high on Scott's long-term ability at the collegiate level, as evidenced by his evaluation:
Length manifests in ball production. Not only picked off five passes as a junior, but got his hands on everything else. Disruptive and consistently competitive at the catch point. Good ball skills as evidenced by counting stats. Hyper-competitive nature you like to see on the outside. Plays aware with obvious anticipatory instincts. Has shown competency in a variety of coverages and has also played over the top on occasion. Excellent athletic profile with basketball and limited track and field experience. Punching it off the bounce as a one-foot jumper in sophomore hoops campaign. Terrific functional athlete whose verified markers in testing and track suggest room for improvement in overall explosiveness, including top-end gear. Strong in coverage but needs to add mass and strength as a tackler to be more consistent in that department. Bona fide high-major defensive back prospect who can probably live at corner in the long run, but may also provide roster value as a secondary chameleon. Potential to become a multi-year impact player with NFL Draft upside.