Ohio State football recruiting: Four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye commits to Buckeyes

The defensive end factory that has been Ohio State in recent years picked up reinforcements on Wednesday. Tunmise Adeleye, a four-star defensive end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to the program, choosing the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and a host of others.

Adeleye is the No. 41 overall player in 247Sports' 2021 composite rankings and the No. 4 strong-side defensive end. His commitment to Ohio State helps bump an already strong class up a notch. Ohio State's 2021 class has already been ranked at No. 1 in the country, and now with Adeleye, the 16th member of the class, the Buckeyes lead on No. 2 Clemson expands even further.

Here's the scouting report on Adeleye from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks.

Athletically built defensive lineman with thick core and thin ankles. Played junior year around 265 but has since dropped 20-25 pounds. Possesses adequate to above average height. No verified wingspan but looks long on the hoof. Frame potential allows for possible multi-position fit in varied schemes. Flashes impressive strength at the point of attack. A bull in the phone booth who can drive offensive linemen into the pocket and stalemate double teams. Shows power to punch and shed in the run game. O-linemen must respect his swim move vs. pass or run. Plays with good pad level and leverage. Strong tackler and pursues well. Improved explosiveness as a junior. Active, violent hands, but still improving consistency. Will need to add lower-body bulk to maximize strength vs. college blockers. Numbers dipped as a junior, but did see more attention from opponents. Can also improve body control, particularly in pursuit. Potentially position- and scheme-versatile defensive lineman who could fit multiple roles and fronts. Legitimate high-major recruit with long-term potential to reach top half of the NFL draft.

It's not hard to figure out why Adeleye would choose Ohio State. Not only are the Buckeyes a perennial title contender, but as mentioned above, they've produced and developed many top-end players at the position in recent years. In next week's NFL Draft, Chase Young is likely to go as a top-five pick. If he does, he'll be the third defensive end out of Ohio State to go in the top five since the 2016 draft, joining Joey and Nick Bosa. Young would be the sixth Ohio State DE overall drafted in the last five drafts.

If you're Adeleye, or any defensive end with NFL dreams, it's hard to look past Ohio State's recent track record.