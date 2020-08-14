Watch Now: Recruiting Update With Big Ten, Pac-12 Canceling Fall Football Season ( 1:29 )

The Big Ten canceled fall football in the hopes of playing the season in the spring of 2021. If that happens, one of the top players in the country will be suiting up for Ohio State. Defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2021, will skip his final high school season and enroll at Ohio State in January.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pounder from Pinkerton North (Ohio) High School committed to the Buckeyes on Feb. 3, 2019. The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently limited the state's high school football season to six games in which every team makes the playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"After extensive discussion with my parents and coaches regarding the uncertainty of this high school football season and the probability of a spring collegiate season, I have decided to focus on training and preparation for my early enrollment at Ohio State," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for their supports throughout this difficult decision."

Expect Sawyer to make a big impact for the Buckeyes defense if the Big Ten is able to pull off a spring season. Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the future Buckeye.

"Muscled, physically imposing defender without elite length who has a scheme and position-versatile body type," Simmons wrote. "Extremely productive defender that can win in a variety of ways. Has get-off to win with speed, shows reactive ability to counter and has power to stab or long-arm big offensive tackle bodies. Active with his hands. Plays with relentless effort. Shows the ability and instinct to flatten the edge as a pass rusher. Physical and strong enough to gum up the run game. Athletic versatility shows up as a good basketball player, a wildcat quarterback and he could be an outstanding tight end. Well-rounded background points to continued rapid development. Has some 'bull in a china shop' to his game. Above average body type. High end athleticism but wins more as a grinder. Elite Power Five impact talent that has the look and profile of a future first round draft pick."

Sawyer is the top-ranked player in Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class, which is currently the top-ranked class in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings. That class includes four, 4-star players and 11 players ranked in the top 100.