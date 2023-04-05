Mylan Graham, a five-star wide receiver from New Haven (Indiana) High School, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday. Graham, the No. 26 overall player in the Class of 2024, chose the Buckeyes over multiple Power Five offers including Tennessee, Alabama and Purdue.

Graham is the eighth-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the top-rated prospect in the state of Indiana, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was excited about the program after he made a visit to see coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes last month.

"Love everything about them," Graham told 247Sports. "Nice air-raid offensive scheme, love [wide receiver] Coach [Brian] Hartline, great football program I can trust to develop me close to home."

Graham has 67 catches for 1,426 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Buckeyes recruiting class.

"Longer frame with good weight on him already and still room to grow," Truieu wrote. "Shows very good acceleration which serve him well on YAC as well as in the return game. Gets off the line quickly and has suddenness and twitch in his route running. Shows ability to high-point the ball and catch it away from his body. Looks like a high-end prospect who can be elite. Does not show glaring weaknesses but has to continue to polish technical skills and get stronger while working on his blocking. Will have to adjust to college competition because he does not face other players of his ability level in the high school level. Should be an impact college player and potential early draft choice."

Graham is the eighth player to commit to Day's program during the 2024 recruiting cycle -- a class that also includes No. 2 overall player and top-ranked wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. That duo will follow in the footsteps of several top-tier wide receivers before them, including current stars Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

At this point, it's fair to consider Ohio State this generation's version of Wide Receiver U. In addition to the current and future deep threats, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and K.J. Hill are just a few of the high-profile wideouts that have played big roles between the white lines since Day took over the program on a full-time basis in 2019.

Graham's pledge leapfrogs the current Ohio State recruiting class up one spot over Notre Dame to No. 4 in the Class of 2024 team recruiting rankings -- trailing Georgia, LSU and Michigan, respectively.