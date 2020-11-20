Quinn Ewers, the 247Sports No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022, committed to Ohio State on Thursday, less than a month after he decommitted from Texas. Ewers, a pro-style quarterback from the Dallas area, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes in a post on Twitter.

Ewers threw for 4,003 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a sophomore last season for Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll. He initially committed to Texas in August, beating out Ohio State and Oklahoma. But on Oct. 28, the junior announced he would be opening his recruitment up again.

"Recently as I've competed alongside my teammates during my junior season at Southlake Carroll, I've also taken some time to think about my future," Ewers wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account. "Given the COVID-19 pandemic facing us, this has been a challenging year for all students like myself. With the support of my family, I tried to navigate the recruiting process the best way I could. However, the more I've considered, the more I've come to realize I didn't explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked. Therefore, I've decided to de-commit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision on my future. I would like to thank the University of Texas for their belief in me and my abilities. I understand this year has been challenging for the coaches and administrators as well, so I appreciate their understanding and with them the best in their future. My family and I also thank Texas Longhorn fans for their interest and support. I will soon have a firm decision on where I will spend the next few formative years of my life and career, and I look forward to sharing that with you."

Ewers' announcement that he was picking Ohio State on Wednesday was much more succinct. "COMMITTED!!" he wrote above a graphic depicting him in an Ohio State uniform.

247Sports talent evaluator Gabe Brooks compared Ewers to NFL star Philip Rivers. Ewers is Ohio State's eighth commitment in a 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports team rankings.