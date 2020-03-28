Ohio State football recruiting: TreVeyon Henderson, five-star RB in 2021 class, commits to Buckeyes
The stacked 2021 recruiting class for Ohio State and Ryan Day continues to build with stars
Ohio State picked up a commitment from a five-star running back in the class of 2021 on Friday when TreVeyon Henderson announced his pledge to the Buckeyes. The Hopewell, Virginia, native is ranked the No. 17 overall player in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and picked Ohio State over Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and others.
Henderson adds to an already impressive list of 2021 commitments for coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. As things stand now, Ohio State has 15 commitments in a 2021 class that is ranked No. 1 nationally. The Buckeyes inked the No. 5 class in the country in 2020, according to 247Sports.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Henderson amassed 3,000 all-purpose yards and scored 53 touchdowns as a junior while also playing defense. He is the second running back to commit to the Buckeyes' 2021 class, joining Evan Pryor, who is ranked the No. 6 running back in the class and No. 85 overall prospect.
"Where I'm from, a lot of people don't get to leave," Henderson said in a video announcing his commitment. "Walking away is hard to do. So I ran. I ran from trouble. Every challenge I saw, I ran through. The next challenge is the one I'm not running from. It's a challenge I'm running to. To my mother, my family, my friends, my coaches and teammates, I wouldn't have been here without you. You're the reason I'm running now. Running for a chance to give back for all you've given to me. I may not know everything about where I'm going, but I know it's a place I'll be given everything I need so that one day I can run back home and make a difference for those who need it. I'm a Buckeye now and I'm still ready to run."
