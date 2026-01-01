Ohio State's season came to a shocking, premature end in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. Losing back-to-back games after starting the season an incredible 12-0 will not sit well with fans in Columbus. Still, the future seems just fine in Columbus because the Buckeyes are expected to once again have one of the nation's most talented rosters in 2026.

The Buckeyes (12-2) couldn't repeat as national champions, which is clearly becoming increasingly challenging to attain in this new era for the sport, but don't be surprised if Ryan Day's crew is ranked within the top three in the preseason polls next season. The Buckeyes, who have advanced to the CFP in five of the last seven seasons, will return a load of talent on offense, but will be forced to rebuild the defense for a second straight offseason after several former role players blossomed into superstars around mainstays like safety Caleb Downs.

The Big Ten is as rugged as ever, though Michigan and Penn State -- two of the Buckeyes' chief rivals -- will undergo sizable changes under new head coaches. Plus, there's Indiana, the defending Big Ten champs, who broke through this season by beating the Buckeyes in the conference title game.

But it's Ohio State that will likely emerge as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten.

Ryan Day faces more unnecessary pressure

Ryan Day's record is fantastic at 82-12, yet he will face unnecessary pressure after losing back-to-back games to end the season.

The Buckeyes' four-game winning streak in the CFP came to an end, and critics will only look for more weaknesses in Day's armor after he seemed to silence the "big game" criticism last season with a national championship. He deserves grace, but he couldn't beat Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and failed to reach the conference title game in 2024 after losing to rival Michigan. The Buckeyes haven't won the Big Ten since 2020.

The good news is Day finally beat Michigan to end the regular season to end a four-year losing streak, but Ohio State fans only expect the best in Columbus. They crave titles, and missing out on a Big Ten title and losing their first CFP game prompts more questions about Day as a big-game coach. That's unfair. He's an elite coach. Still, questions will pop up, especially after Ohio State scored only 14 points with Day calling the offense in the quarterfinals.

How does Day handle the pressure? Does he motivate him more? Does he make any tweaks?

The nation's best players return on offense

Youth is the best gift. Quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith are expected to return next season, as they are not yet eligible for the NFL Draft.

Sayin completed nearly 80% of his passes during his first full season as a starter, and could (should?) be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy when the season begins. He also has his best weapon returning: Smith, who will undoubtedly be motivated after being left out of the Heisman Trophy conversation late in the 2025 season.

He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for a second straight season, but his production dipped despite his targets increasing as he averaged nearly two more catches per game than he did as a freshman.

Receiver Carnell Tate is expected to leave for the NFL, and could be the first receiver overall to be drafted in April.

As many as eight starters could return on offense, including four offensive linemen. That offensive line was incredible most of the season, allowing only six sacks in 12 games, but then allowed 10 combined sacks in the back-to-back losses to Indiana and Miami to end the season. If this isn't a top-5 offense next season, something is seriously wrong.

Another rebuild for the defense

Most of Ohio State's starting defense is expected to depart for the NFL Draft, including Thorpe Award winner Caleb Downs.

It can't be undersold how impressive this defense was despite losing eight starters from the 2024 team. Five defenders earned All-America honors, which proves just how deep this roster can be every season.

Will the trend of simply reloading a top-5 defense continue? It won't be as "easy" as it was in 2025. First-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was fantastic at retooling the defense, but proven backups stepped up in the fall, and now it's likely the Buckeyes will need to turn to the portal for some crucial pieces in the trenches.

Losing All-American linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese is also daunting, along with Downs and cornerback Davison Igbinosun on the back end. Reese was the heartbeat of the defense, and he might be the most important piece to replace. The future will be defined by underclassmen like linebackers Payton Pierce and Riley Pettijohn, who were both former four-star prospects.

The defensive line will be overhauled with All-American tackle Kayden McDonald likely destined for the first round, and edges Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Caden Curry, the team's sacks leaders (17.5 combined), projected to be picked in the first three rounds. The Buckeyes could reload quickly here via the transfer portal, with a lack of proven depth stepping in as starters. The thinking here is the Buckeyes could go after as many as three linemen/edge rushers.

Redshirt senior Beau Atkinson, a North Carolina transfer, can step in at defensive end, but depth is an issue heading into the portal season.

Who's next at OC?

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been a critical component to Ohio State's success on the field and on the recruiting trail. He departs to become South Florida's head coach after eight seasons with the Buckeyes.

Hartline was responsible for signing eight five-star receivers during his time in Columbus. Most of those blue-chips turned into household names and first-round draft picks. He signed at least 12 receivers who ranked in the top 10 nationally at their position, including five No. 1s, according to 247Sports.

Who does Day hire to replace him as OC? Hartline moved to the sideline to focus on receivers in the CFP. Will Day simply continue to call the plays next fall as he did in the postseason?

More importantly, who is Ohio State's go-to recruiter for receivers?