Ohio State, Georgia announce future home-and-home football series in 2030-31
The decade will go by before you know it ...
A quick look at the College Football Playoff Rankings suggests it's well within the realm of possibility that No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Georgia could meet in the playoff this year. If they don't, at least we'll have a chance to see them play in 2030 by the latest.
It was announced Thursday that the two powerhouse programs had come to an agreement on a home-and-home series. Ohio State will play in Athens, Georgia, during the 2030 season, while Georgia will open the 2031 season in Columbus, Ohio.
"Our fans have asked for SEC opponents, and we want to create these impactful contests," Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau told The Columbus Dispatch. "It's been my charge to make sure we're providing strong opponents for our football team to showcase our talents and then opponents that our fans have been clamoring for."
If these two don't meet in the CFP before then, the 2030 meeting will be only the second time they've ever squared off on the football field. The only meeting so far was the 1993 Citrus Bowl, which Georgia won 21-14 behind the exploits of running back Garrison Hearst, who was named the game's MVP after scoring two touchdowns.
Not only are meetings between Ohio State and Georgia rare, but meetings between Ohio State and any SEC school during the regular season are as well. Ohio State hasn't played a regular-season game against an SEC opponent since 1988 when it beat LSU 36-33. The season before the two teams tied 13-13 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
And of course, while Ohio State and Georgia scheduling games against one another is a great thing for college football and college football fans, what's even better is that both games will be on campus. College football always has been and always will be better on campus than in a sterile NFL stadium built with the sole purpose of extracting as much money from your pocket as possible.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
LSU vs. Alabama odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the huge LSU vs. Alabama showdown on Saturday...
-
The Six Pack: Going low in Alabama-LSU
The Process is back in a big way after a dominant week gets us closer to even on the season
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game