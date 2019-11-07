Ohio State, Georgia announce future home-and-home football series in 2030-31

A quick look at the College Football Playoff Rankings suggests it's well within the realm of possibility that No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Georgia could meet in the playoff this year. If they don't, at least we'll have a chance to see them play in 2030 by the latest.

It was announced Thursday that the two powerhouse programs had come to an agreement on a home-and-home series. Ohio State will play in Athens, Georgia, during the 2030 season, while Georgia will open the 2031 season in Columbus, Ohio.

"Our fans have asked for SEC opponents, and we want to create these impactful contests," Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau told The Columbus Dispatch. "It's been my charge to make sure we're providing strong opponents for our football team to showcase our talents and then opponents that our fans have been clamoring for."

If these two don't meet in the CFP before then, the 2030 meeting will be only the second time they've ever squared off on the football field. The only meeting so far was the 1993 Citrus Bowl, which Georgia won 21-14 behind the exploits of running back Garrison Hearst, who was named the game's MVP after scoring two touchdowns.

Not only are meetings between Ohio State and Georgia rare, but meetings between Ohio State and any SEC school during the regular season are as well. Ohio State hasn't played a regular-season game against an SEC opponent since 1988 when it beat LSU 36-33. The season before the two teams tied 13-13 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

And of course, while Ohio State and Georgia scheduling games against one another is a great thing for college football and college football fans, what's even better is that both games will be on campus. College football always has been and always will be better on campus than in a sterile NFL stadium built with the sole purpose of extracting as much money from your pocket as possible.