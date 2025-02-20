Ohio State hired NFL coach Matt Patricia as its new defensive coordinator following reports that the two sides were nearing a deal, the university announced Thursday as part of multiple staff changes. Patricia succeeds Jim Knowles, who previously departed for the same role at Penn State.

"I have been aware of and followed Matt's successful NFL career for the past 15 years, or when he first started calling plays for those outstanding New England teams," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "I have also gotten to know him and, aside from his creative and outstanding abilities as a defensive coach, I think Matt is going to integrate into our program's culture and values, which are the essence of who we are, very well.

The 50-year-old Patricia hasn't coached at the collegiate level since 2003, when he wrapped up a three-year stint as an offensive graduate assistant at Syracuse. He has spent the past two decades in the NFL, primarily with the New England Patriots under current North Carolina coach Bill Belichick.

Patricia began his tenure in New England as an assistant offensive line coach in 2004 before transitioning to linebackers coach in 2006. He later moved to safeties coach in 2011 and took over as defensive coordinator in 2012. During his six seasons leading the Patriots' defense, the team made six straight playoff appearances, won three AFC titles, and secured two Super Bowls.

In 2018, Patricia was hired as coach of the Detroit Lions but was dismissed midway through the 2020 season after posting a 13-29 record. He returned to the Patriots in 2021, working in multiple roles, including offensive playcaller in 2022. Most recently, he served as a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Additionally, Brian Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator in the wake of Chip Kelly's departure to the Las Vegas Raiders for the same position. Hartline has been a fixture of the Buckeyes' staff as a wide receivers coach and developed some of the best wideouts and NFL Draft-ready prospects over the last several years. In addition to his promotion, Hartline will keep his role overseeing the team's wideouts.

"Brian did some of his best coaching this past season," Day said. "His loyalty and patience are going to pay off, and I think he's going to be the best coordinator in the country."