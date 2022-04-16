Ohio State honored former star quarterback Dwayne Haskins during its spring game on Saturday, just one week after he was killed after being hit by a dump truck while crossing a highway on foot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Buckeye players had Haskins' initials on their helmets, there was a moment of silence before the game, his initials were painted on the field and an emotional video tribute to Haskins was shown on the video board during halftime at Ohio Stadium.

In addition to Haskins' name being featured prominently throughout the game, starting quarterback C.J. Stroud sported it on the back of his jersey as he took the field.

Here's a look at all of the tributes paid to Haskins by his former school on Saturday.

Haskins started for the Buckeyes in Urban Meyer's last year as the head coach in 2018. Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, served as the acting head coach for the first three games of the season while Meyer was serving a suspension. Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, both of which remain Big Ten records.

He was drafted No. 15 overall by the Washington Commanders, and was signed by the Steelers prior to the 2021 season. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 91 overall player in the Class of 2016 out of The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.