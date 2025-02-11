Ohio State hosted former NFL coach Matt Patricia in Columbus for a meeting about the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator vacancy, CBS Sports'/247Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Ohio State is searching for a new defensive coordinator after former playcaller Jim Knowles left to serve in the same capacity at Penn State.

The 50-year-old Patricia hasn't worked at the collegiate level since 2003, when he wrapped a three-year stint as an offensive graduate assistant at Syracuse. He has spent the almost two decades since serving in various capacities at the NFL level.

Patricia has spent a majority of his career working under for the New England Patriots under legendary coach Bill Belichick, who recently made his first foray into the college coaching sphere at North Carolina. He started in 2004 as an assistant offensive line coach and was promoted to linebackers coach in 2006. In 2011 he moved to safeties coach and in 2012, he began a stint as New England's defensive coordinator.

As defensive coordinator, Patricia helped the Patriots make six straight playoff appearances with three AFC titles and two Super Bowl wins. He left in 2018 to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions, where he posted a 13-29 record before he was fired 11 games into the 2020 season.

Patricia returned to New England in 2021 and served in various capacities throughout the 2022 season, including offensive playcaller. His most recent role was a senior defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.