Ohio State vs. Indiana live updates: No. 4 Buckeyes, No. 5 Hoosiers meet in massive Big Ten clash

No. 5 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State meet for the 100th time in history, and such an anniversary calls for a great game. Luckily for all of us, that's what we should get with both teams ranked inside the top five.

The fifth-ranked Hoosiers needed a late comeback last week against Nebraska, but their record is untarnished as they host Ohio State at Memorial Stadium. Despite all the turnover in the offseason, Indiana has reloaded with star power all over the field. Nick Marsh is a handful at receiver, Turbo Richard leads the Big Ten in rushing yards and Tobi Osunsanmi can get after the opposing quarterback off the edge.

That opposing quarterback this week is Julian Sayin, who remains a highly accurate and efficient signal caller for Ohio State. Of course, he gets plenty of help from Heisman Trophy favorite Jeremiah Smith, who leads the conference in receptions (48), yards (916) and touchdowns (11). The Indiana secondary will have a huge challenge on its hands as it tries to slow him down.

This Big Ten Championship Game rematch has a little something for everyone -- great defense, explosive playmakers and excellent coaching. In a day full of marquee matchups, this might be the best one.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Ohio State battles Indiana on Saturday.