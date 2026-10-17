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Ohio State vs. Indiana live updates: No. 4 Buckeyes, No. 5 Hoosiers meet in massive Big Ten clash

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes try to wrestle control of the Big Ten back from reigning champion Indiana

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No. 5 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State meet for the 100th time in history, and such an anniversary calls for a great game. Luckily for all of us, that's what we should get with both teams ranked inside the top five.

The fifth-ranked Hoosiers needed a late comeback last week against Nebraska, but their record is untarnished as they host Ohio State at Memorial Stadium. Despite all the turnover in the offseason, Indiana has reloaded with star power all over the field. Nick Marsh is a handful at receiver, Turbo Richard leads the Big Ten in rushing yards and Tobi Osunsanmi can get after the opposing quarterback off the edge.

That opposing quarterback this week is Julian Sayin, who remains a highly accurate and efficient signal caller for Ohio State. Of course, he gets plenty of help from Heisman Trophy favorite Jeremiah Smith, who leads the conference in receptions (48), yards (916) and touchdowns (11). The Indiana secondary will have a huge challenge on its hands as it tries to slow him down.

This Big Ten Championship Game rematch has a little something for everyone -- great defense, explosive playmakers and excellent coaching. In a day full of marquee matchups, this might be the best one.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Ohio State battles Indiana on Saturday.

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Indiana vs. Ohio State preview, prediction

I was tasked with previewing this game -- and offering an against-the-spread pick -- and I went back and forth for while. On the one hand, its been tough to bet against Curt Cignetti at Indiana. Despite the amount of talent the Hoosiers lost, they've reloaded in the portal, and they are a serious threat to win two straight national titles.

On the other hand, Ohio State is as talented as any team in the country, and it has the best player not in the NFL right right now. Jeremiah Smith is operating on a different level than any other player at this level. Beyond that, the Buckeyes defense is loaded with talent capable of slowing the Hoosiers attack.

It should be a tight four-quarter game in Bloomington.

Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, pick, odds, spread: Buckeyes host Hoosiers in top-five showdown
Austin Nivison
Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, pick, odds, spread: Buckeyes host Hoosiers in top-five showdown
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