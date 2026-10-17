Ohio State vs. Indiana live updates: No. 4 Buckeyes, No. 5 Hoosiers meet in massive Big Ten clash

Indiana vs. Ohio State preview, prediction
I was tasked with previewing this game -- and offering an against-the-spread pick -- and I went back and forth for while. On the one hand, its been tough to bet against Curt Cignetti at Indiana. Despite the amount of talent the Hoosiers lost, they've reloaded in the portal, and they are a serious threat to win two straight national titles.
On the other hand, Ohio State is as talented as any team in the country, and it has the best player not in the NFL right right now. Jeremiah Smith is operating on a different level than any other player at this level. Beyond that, the Buckeyes defense is loaded with talent capable of slowing the Hoosiers attack.
It should be a tight four-quarter game in Bloomington.