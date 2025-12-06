The top teams in the country meet in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game when the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers battle the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Indiana is coming off a 56-3 win at Purdue on Nov. 28, while Ohio State defeated Michigan 27-9 on Nov. 29. The Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who are appearing in their first Big Ten title game, are 2-0 against ranked opponents this season. The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), the defending national champions, are playing in their seventh conference championship game. A win virtually locks up the top seed in the College Football Playoff field for either side. The loser, meanwhile, remains an essential lock to be in the field and is widely projected to still earn a first-round bye.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is at 8 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 4-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Ohio State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana vs. Ohio State over/under 46.5 points Indiana vs. Ohio State money line Ohio State -196, Indiana +163 Indiana vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Why Ohio State can cover

Sophomore quarterback and Heisman quarterbaack Julian Sayin guides the Buckeyes' offense. He is third in the Heisman odds at +200. In 12 games, he has completed 78.9% of his passes for 3,065 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions. In last week's win at Michigan, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He completed 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-0 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 18.

Powering the ground attack is freshman running back Bo Jackson. In 11 games, he has rushed 151 times for 952 yards (6.3 average) and five touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in three consecutive games, and in six games overall. He also has 17 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. In last week's win over the Wolverines, he carried 22 times for 117 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Indiana can cover

Junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is the +155 favorite to win the Heisman, leads the Hoosiers' attack. In 12 games, he has completed 211 of 293 passes (72%) for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed 64 times for 243 yards (3.8 average) and six touchdowns. In a 31-7 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 15, he completed 22 of 24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

The Indiana rushing attack is led by senior running back Roman Hemby. In 12 games, he has rushed 163 times for 866 yards (12.7 average) and one touchdown. In last week's win at Purdue, he carried 12 times for 152 yards (12.7 average) and one touchdown. He carried 17 times for 81 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns in a 56-6 win over UCLA on Oct. 25. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio State vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indiana vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line and total picks, and find out.