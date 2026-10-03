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Ohio State vs. Iowa live updates: No. 5 Buckeyes, No. 14 Hawkeyes do battle in key Big Ten showdown

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Ohio State and Iowa meet Saturday on CBS in a pivotal Big Ten game to start October

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Ohio State and Iowa are squaring off with both ranked in the top 15 for the first time since 2006 on Saturday as the No. 5 Buckeyes travel to face No. 14 Iowa in a critical Big Ten battle. After surrendering a 20-point lead in the second half of a devastating Week 2 loss at Texas, Ohio State has been waiting for another opportunity to prove itself and show why it was ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Blowout home wins over Kent State and Illinois in Weeks 3 and 4 didn't teach us much ahead of a tricky October for the Buckeyes that begins Saturday at Iowa.

Taking down a top-15 team on the road would give the Buckeyes their first significant building block on the path to constructing a playoff-worthy resume. But the Hawkeyes are poised to provide resistance after a thrilling last-second win at Michigan last week. This appears to be Iowa's best offense in the post-COVID era, and the Hawkeyes will have a significant home-field advantage inside Kinnick Stadium.

Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Ohio State vs. Iowa prediction, pick

Ohio State's defense is suspect enough that Iowa's offense — on track to be the program's best in years — may actually put up some points. However, the Hawkeyes aren't quite as stingy defensively as usual, which means that slowing the Buckeyes down enough to keep the game within two touchdowns could be hard. Look for Iowa to make this a competitive game until Ohio State's superior skill talent (see: Jeremiah Smith) creates separation down the stretch. But it's a close enough call that bettors seeing Ohio State -14.5 should consider the Iowa side. Pick: Ohio State -13.5

David Cobb
October 3, 2026, 6:00 PM
Oct. 03, 2026, 2:00 pm EDT
 
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Iowa's offensive punch

Iowa ranks No. 48 nationally in total offense entering this showdown, which is hardly remarkable on the surface. But after ranking 117th or worse in total offense for the past five seasons, it's a marked improvement. The Hawkeyes struggled to run the football against Michigan last week, but quarterback Hank Brown led a game-winning drive capped by a touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee on the game's final play. Considering the hostility of Michigan Stadium and the quality of the opponent, it was the sort of clutch, late-game execution that would have been unfathomable for the Iowa offense at any point over the past several years.

David Cobb
October 3, 2026, 5:30 PM
Oct. 03, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
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Jeremiah Smith closing in on another record

For all of the incredible receivers that have come through Ohio State specifically, Jeremiah Smith has cleared them all in just 33 career games, and he's well on his way to setting a new mark that could stand for quite some time in the Big Ten record books. This season, Smith has an astounding 617 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, both of which lead the nation and have cemented him as an early Heisman Trophy frontrunner. 

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith closing in on Big Ten's all-time receiving record at historic pace
Robby Kalland
Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith closing in on Big Ten's all-time receiving record at historic pace
 
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Big Ten Power Rankings

An early-season surprise (in a good way) in the Big Ten is Iowa, which stunned Michigan in the Big House with a last-second touchdown pass to pull off a 20-19 win. It was a victory only a Kirk Ferentz-led team could pull off, as the Hawkeyes were outplayed by the Wolverines by most every metric, but in the turnover battle and special teams. Where do the Hawkeyes fall in our first batch of Big Ten Power Rankings? Let's find out...

Big Ten Power Rankings: Indiana at the top in Week 5, as Iowa and UCLA surprise as threats
Robby Kalland
Big Ten Power Rankings: Indiana at the top in Week 5, as Iowa and UCLA surprise as threats
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