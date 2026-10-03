Ohio State vs. Iowa live updates: No. 5 Buckeyes, No. 14 Hawkeyes do battle in key Big Ten showdown

Ohio State vs. Iowa prediction, pick
Ohio State's defense is suspect enough that Iowa's offense — on track to be the program's best in years — may actually put up some points. However, the Hawkeyes aren't quite as stingy defensively as usual, which means that slowing the Buckeyes down enough to keep the game within two touchdowns could be hard. Look for Iowa to make this a competitive game until Ohio State's superior skill talent (see: Jeremiah Smith) creates separation down the stretch. But it's a close enough call that bettors seeing Ohio State -14.5 should consider the Iowa side. Pick: Ohio State -13.5