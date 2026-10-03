Ohio State vs. Iowa live updates: No. 5 Buckeyes, No. 14 Hawkeyes do battle in key Big Ten showdown

Ohio State and Iowa are squaring off with both ranked in the top 15 for the first time since 2006 on Saturday as the No. 5 Buckeyes travel to face No. 14 Iowa in a critical Big Ten battle. After surrendering a 20-point lead in the second half of a devastating Week 2 loss at Texas, Ohio State has been waiting for another opportunity to prove itself and show why it was ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Blowout home wins over Kent State and Illinois in Weeks 3 and 4 didn't teach us much ahead of a tricky October for the Buckeyes that begins Saturday at Iowa.

Taking down a top-15 team on the road would give the Buckeyes their first significant building block on the path to constructing a playoff-worthy resume. But the Hawkeyes are poised to provide resistance after a thrilling last-second win at Michigan last week. This appears to be Iowa's best offense in the post-COVID era, and the Hawkeyes will have a significant home-field advantage inside Kinnick Stadium.

Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.