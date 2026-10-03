Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith just recorded his 36th career touchdown to become the all-time leader in program history. Smith separated for a 57-yard touchdown reception in the Buckeyes' 31-14 win over No. 14 Iowa -- his second of the day -- to set the record. After the catch, Smith celebrated by hitting the Heisman Trophy pose.

Smith passed former All-Big Ten receiver Chris Olave (35) to reach the mark, also passing David Boston in the process. Olave needed 47 career games to tie the record. Smith is playing in his 34th game, only halfway through his third season of eligibility. A few minutes later, Smith also broke Emeka Egbuka's record of 205 career receptions.

Smith became the second player in Big Ten history to post 200-yard performances in consecutive games, joining Indiana's Ty Fryfogle. Smith caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also joined Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the only Ohio State players to record multiple 200-yard games in their careers.

The junior from Florida was rated the No. 1 player in his recruiting class and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver recruits in college football history. Somehow, he's exceeded every expectation.

Smith led Ohio State to the national championship in 2024 with a transcendent run in the College Football Playoff. He followed it up with a conference-leading 87 catches in 2025. However, his junior season is already blowing the rest out of the water as Smith has recorded at least 150 yards and a touchdown in four of his five appearances this season.

Now, Smith is up to 207 catches for 3,371 yards and 36 touchdowns, all Ohio State records. That puts him only 237 yards away from John Standeford's Big Ten receiving record and three touchdowns away from Braylon Edwards' mark at Michigan. The receptions mark is likely out of play, though, as Joe Tiller's offenses at Purdue produced 300-reception receiver Taylor Stubblefield from 2001-04.