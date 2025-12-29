As the No. 1 recruit in the country in the class of 2024, Jeremiah Smith could have chosen to attend any college, including his hometown school, Miami. Smith ultimately ended up signing with Ohio State and now the story of his recruitment will come full circle as the Buckeyes square off with the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

In fact, had Miami been in games of this magnitude two years ago when Smith was being recruited, he said Monday that he "most likely" would have been suiting up for the Hurricanes.

"Most likely, yeah. I probably would have ended up going to Miami if things were on the right track, then and there," Smith said. "But I chose to stick with Ohio State."

Smith's comments will likely add more fuel to Miami's proverbial fire entering the highly anticipated matchup in the Cotton Bowl. The Hurricanes, after all, are facing an Ohio State program that sunk their hopes of a dynasty over 20 years ago in one of the biggest upsets in college football history, a loss that changed the trajectory of Miami football.

From 2003-23, the Hurricanes had just two seasons with at least 10 wins. But Miami has enjoyed a recent resurgence under coach Mario Cristobal. Last year (his third season on the job), Cristobal led Miami to its first 10-win season since 2016 but a late-season loss cost the Hurricanes a trip to the CFP. This season, the Hurricanes went 10-2 in the regular season and knocked off Texas A&M in the first round of the playoff to set up the showdown with the Buckeyes, the defending national champions.

As a freshman, Smith played a key role in Ohio State becoming the first team to win the national title in the 12-team playoff era. Smith was a unanimous All-American, was the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP after catching seven passes for 187 yards and two scores in Ohio State's 41-21 win over Oregon and then he caught five passes for 88 yards and a score in the Buckeyes' 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship.

Smith, 20, has been just as good this season. He led the Big Ten with 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith caught a touchdown pass during Ohio State's 27-9 win over Michigan and had eight receptions for 144 yards during the Buckeyes' 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.

On Thursday night, Smith will try to help the Buckeyes get one step closer toward their goal of another national title while Miami fans are left to wonder what could have been had the star wide receiver decided to suit up for his hometown team.