Ohio State legend Cris Carter rips Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after Outback Bowl

After his second straight New Year's Day bowl loss, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is coming under fire again. This time, it's from ex-Ohio State receiver and NFL legend Cris Carter. Carter criticized Harbaugh's lack of "creativity" with the Michigan offense, as the Wolverines lost to South Carolina in Monday's Outback Bowl in an ugly offensive performance.

Brandon Peters had a horrific game, going 20-for-44 passing for 186 yards and two interceptions. Michigan's offense simply looked lost all game, and the team managed only 19 points -- kicking several field goals and missing opportunities in the red zone. This culminated in a red zone interception from Peters on a ball that should never have been thrown.

Karan Higdon led the team in rushing with with 65 yards on 17 carries. Ben Mason, of all people, had Michigan's only touchdown on the day on a one-yard plunge. The field didn't seem to do Michigan any favors, as everyone looked slow on the wet surface, but with South Carolina playing on the same surface, that excuse doesn't seem to hold water.

Harbaugh faced similar criticism after losing to Florida State in last year's Orange Bowl. In "big" rivalry games (against Michigan State and Ohio State), he is now 1-5. Add in bowl games, and he is 2-7. That won't cut it for the Michigan faithful, and next year he may be out of excuses. The fourth year is a turning point for college coaches, and it will be a good benchmark for where Michigan stands under Harbaugh heading forward.