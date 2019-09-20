Ohio State legend Howard 'Hopalong' Cassady, 1955 Heisman winner, dies at 85

Ohio State legend and 1955 Heisman Trophy winner Howard 'Hopalong' Cassady died at his home in Tampa, Florida, on Friday morning. He was 85 years old.

Cassady is one of seven Heisman winners from Ohio State. A halfback with some hop in his step, he earned the nickname "Hopalong" from sportswriters during his first game when he scored three touchdowns and darted every which way on the field, a reference to the fictional character Hopalong Cassidy, who appeared in movies and television shows during that time.

Cassady was indeed a darting, elusive athlete who used his talents on both sides of the ball. He was a consensus All-American in 1954 and 1955 playing defensive back in addition to his halfback duties. In four seasons at Ohio State he rushed for 2,374 yards, recorded 608 yards receiving and scored 34 times. He won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 1954.

Winning was in Cassady's DNA. After his tenure at Ohio State was up, he was selected third overall in the 1956 NFL Draft and went on to enjoy a prolific professional career. He won an NFL championship with the Detroit Lions in 1957 and played eight seasons in the NFL in total with the Lions, Browns and Eagles.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979.