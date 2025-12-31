The 10th-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes battle the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup at the 2025 Cotton Bowl on Wednesday. Miami enters this New Year's Eve matchup coming off a 10-3 win at Texas A&M in a CFP first-round matchup on Dec. 20, while Ohio State fell 13-10 to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 6. The Hurricanes (11-2), who tied for second in the ACC, are 4-0 against ranked opponents this season. The Buckeyes (12-1), who tied for first in the Big Ten Conference, are the defending national champions and are 3-1 against ranked foes in 2025.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5 via SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Why Ohio State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin powers the Buckeyes' offense. In 13 games this season, he has completed 78.4% of his passes for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 182.1 rating. Sayin completed 21 of 29 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the loss to Indiana. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Freshman running back Bo Jackson leads the Ohio State rushing attack. In 12 games, he has carried 168 times for 1,035 yards (6.2 average) and five touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 200 yards and one score. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in six games. In a 42-9 win over Rutgers, he carried 19 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Miami can cover

Senior quarterback Carson Beck has been on fire. He has registered 11 touchdown passes with just one interception over the past four games. In 13 games this season, he has completed 74.5% of his passes for 3,175 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In a 34-17 win at Virginia Tech on Nov. 22, he completed 27 of 32 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target is freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney. In 13 games, he has 89 receptions for 992 yards (11.1 average) and eight touchdowns. He has also carried 20 times for 98 yards and a score. In a 38-7 win at Pittsburgh on Nov. 29, he caught 13 passes for 126 yards and a score. In the win at Virginia Tech, he caught 12 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

