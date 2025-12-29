No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami meet in one of the College Football Playoff's marquee battles of the second round at the Cotton Bowl. The Hurricanes stormed their way to the quarterfinals after a tight 10-3 win over Texas A&M at Kyle Field, Miami's first win in the CFP.

Ohio State makes its way to the Cotton Bowl for the second straight season, this time after a first-round bye. The Buckeyes bested Texas in this game last season thanks to a historic scoop-and-score by Jack Sawyer en route to a national title game appearance. However, Ohio State is also coming off its first loss of the season in the Big Ten Championship Game.

These two teams have played five times in history with the Buckeyes holding a 3-2 advantage all time. In the most historic iteration of this game, Ohio State stunned Miami in the 2003 BCS National Championship Game following a controversial officiating decision.

Ohio State vs. Miami: Need to know for Cotton Bowl

Battle in the trenches: Miami and Ohio State both boast some of the best trench play in college football, especially on the defensive side. Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. was a unanimous All-American, while Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald earned it for the Buckeyes. However, Miami's offensive line is slightly more well regarded than Ohio State's, led by tackle Francis Mauigoa. The winner of this matchup will take pole position for winning the game.

Past vs. Future: Miami quarterback Carson Beck was once viewed as a future first-round pick in the NFL Draft. After an inconsistent end to his career, Ohio State freshman Julian Sayin has stolen the spotlight. Sayin threw for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Buckeyes while posting the second-best QBR in America. Beck cleared 300 yards only twice in 2025, but his experience will be on full display in Arlington.

Secondary play: Miami defensive back Keionte Scott's return was much needed in the Hurricanes' upset victory against Texas A&M as Scott had multiple tackles for loss and a strip-sack in the win. However, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has a case as the best player in the sport thanks to his otherworldly playmaking ability. Both defenses are capable of forcing mistakes, but the secondary that makes more plays will win the day.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Miami live

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Miami prediction, picks

The Hurricanes have talent all over the field and may even hold a slight advantage in the trenches, but Ohio State is simply stacked. The firepower of the Buckeyes offense has barely been put on full display yet as Ohio State cruised through most of its 2025 schedule. While Miami could cause some complications with its pass rush, the Buckeyes will make enough plays to put this game away. Pick: Ohio State -9.5

