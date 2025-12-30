The College Football Playoff quarterfinals open on New Year's Eve with what should be among the most tantalizing defensive battles of the entire postseason. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami are in for a showdown in the Cotton Bowl that promises to be physical, low-scoring and high on elite talent at the point of attack.

The Hurricanes already put on display this month their ability to win a game with such a formula. Their 10-3 win over No. 7 Texas A&M in the first round featured the only scoreless first half in CFP history and was a masterclass in dominance on the defensive front. Ohio State followed the same blueprint in the regular season to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, which gave the Buckeyes time to recharge in their hunt for a second straight national championship.

A spot in the semifinals against either No. 3 Georgia or No. 6 Ole Miss is on the line.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Miami live

Date: Wednesday, December 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Miami: Players to watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: If Miami has any chance of pulling off the upset, it has to contain Ohio State's elite stable with wide receivers, which starts with Jeremiah Smith. Many have tried, but few have even come close to stopping the sixth-place finisher in Heisman Trophy voting. Smith is the Big Ten leader with 80 catches and crossed the 1,000-yard threshold for the second time in as many years to open his career. He will be the most talented player on the field in the Cotton Bowl.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State: If the campaign ended today, Sayin would hold the NCAA single-season completion percentage record with his sparkling 78.4% mark. His debut as the Ohio State quarterback in 2025 has been nothing short of tremendous. Sayin benefits greatly from the best receiving corps in college football, but he is a premier talent in his own right and proved in the regular season that he can and will make every throw asked of him.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State: The Buckeyes feature five All-Americans on their defense. Caleb Downs is the most highly regarded of the bunch and even finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting. The nation's top safety covers the entire field with ease and, boasting an impeccable football IQ, is a leader in more ways than one for a defense that is statistically among the stingiest groups in modern college football history.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami: Miami may have to go punch-for-punch with Ohio State through the air in order to hang with the Buckeyes, and it might just be capable of doing so because of Malachi Toney. The most electrifying freshman in the country racked up 89 catches for 992 yards and an ACC-best eight touchdowns through his first 13 games. That does not even cover what he does on the ground and on special teams as a special all-around contributor.

Rueben Bain Jr., DL, Miami: All-American pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. enjoyed the best game of his career with three sacks in the first-round matchup with Texas A&M. He was integral in the Hurricanes' defensive masterclass, in which it limited the Aggies to just three points. And that performance came as no surprise given his multi-year track record as an unstoppable force on a formidable defensive front.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami: Carson Beck is quietly playing his best football of the season at the perfect time. While his 10 interceptions are the most among ACC quarterbacks, he threw just one in his last five games and completed no fewer than 70% of his passes in any of those contests. Beck's bounce-back year is a transfer portal success story that reconstructed his NFL Draft stock and may not be done just yet.

Ohio State vs. Miami prediction, pick

Ohio State has not allowed more than 16 points in a game all season. Miami has not surrendered more than 24 points in regulation. It would take an outlier performance from one or both teams for the over of 42.5 to hit. A look at how these teams have fared against elite competition reinforces that point. Miami is coming off a 10-3 win over a playoff team, and one of Ohio State's games against top-15 opponents was the only instance in which more than 36 total points were scored. The numbers back up what is evident on film: these are two dominant defenses built to thrive on the biggest stage. Pick: Under 42.5