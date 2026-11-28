There won't be any College Football Playoff stakes when No. 25 Ohio State hosts Michigan in a rivalry showdown on Saturday. Instead of postseason implications, it will be old-school bragging rights on the line as both teams look to cap a disappointing regular season by defeating a despised border foe. The Buckeyes snapped a four-game losing streak in the series last season and will now be seeking their first home win over the Wolverines since 2018.

If history is any indication, whichever team runs the football best will come out on top. Dating back to 2001, the team finishing with the most rushing yards has won every meeting. While Michigan's offense has been anemic, the Wolverines will be hoping to capitalize against an Ohio State defense that has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for playing below the program standard.

When these teams square off, anything is on the table. It's known simply as "The Game," and it's college football's quintessential rivalry showdown. With all substantive postseason aspirations off the table for both teams, this marks a final chance for both teams to come away from a disappointing season with something meaningful in hand.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Ohio State battles Michigan in the regular-season finale.