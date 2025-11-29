The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes look to snap a four-game losing streak in "The Game" when they battle the 18th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Ohio State will also look to secure a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game with a win, while Michigan could do the same, but will need some help. The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), the defending national champions, have not beaten Michigan since 2019. The Wolverines (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the conference with Oregon, are 5-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., is at noon ET. The Buckeyes are 10-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Michigan. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread Ohio State -10 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under 43.5 points Ohio State vs. Michigan money line Ohio State -389, Michigan +304 Ohio State vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Ohio State vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (43.5). The Buckeyes and Wolverines have both gone over in two of their last three games. The over is also 9-1 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams.

The model has Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin passing for more than 260 yards and two touchdowns, while Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood throws for more than 150 yards and a score. The teams combine for 47 points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?