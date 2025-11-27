It doesn't get much better than The Game this week. Bragging rights, an undefeated season and College Football Playoff spots are on the line when Michigan hosts Ohio State on Saturday in the most heated rivalry in the sport.

It's been a year since No. 1 Ohio State (11-0) last lost a game, and the culprit for that setback is No. 15 Michigan (9-2). No one will forget that improbable upset in Columbus, but knocking off the Buckeyes this year may be a bigger challenge. The Wolverines are gunning for their fifth straight victory in the series, which hasn't been done since the 1920s.

The Buckeyes roll into Michigan Stadium with the nation's best defense, allowing only 7.6 points per game, the second-best mark by an FBS team over the last 30 years. Heisman Trophy contenders Julian Sayin, who is on pace to set the FBS single-season record for completion percentage, and Jeremiah Smith lead an explosive Buckeyes offense.

Michigan is undefeated at home but has faced only one ranked opponent: No. 18 Oklahoma on the road.

Saturday marks the 50th time both teams are ranked in The Game, the most between two teams in the AP poll era (1936). The Wolverines last defeated the No. 1 team in the AP poll in 1984 (Miami).

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Need to know

How healthy is Ohio State? Star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate sat out last week's win against Rutgers, but it appears both will play against Michigan, even though coach Ryan Day said earlier this week they are "day to day." Smith and Tate are the Buckeyes' top two pass catchers, leading the way with 902 and 711 yards, respectively. Smith was held in check in last season's loss to the Wolverines, recording only 35 receiving yards.

Can Michigan's offense keep it up? The Wolverines are without star running back Justice Haynes, and even backup Jordan Marshall sat out last week, and yet they managed to score 45 points and record 445 yards in a road win at Maryland. Freshman Bryce Underwood has thrown for 200-plus yards in each of the last two games -- both on the road. Michigan is 0-2 when falling below 350 total yards of offense; Ohio State is allowing only 206.6 yards. The key is Michigan's strong offensive line creating holes against Ohio State's stellar defensive front.

Michigan's mind games: Hear us out: Is it possible that Day has a mental block when it comes to Michigan? The Ohio State coach is 52-1 in the Big Ten against all teams not named Michigan. He's 1-4 against the Wolverines.

Sack Sayin: If Michigan wants to slow down this Ohio State offense, it needs to pressure quarterback Julian Sayin. He's completing passes at a record-breaking pace, and with the best receiver corps in the country, the Wolverines can't afford chunk plays. That's where a star like edge rusher Derrick More becomes so important. He has 9.5 sacks and 28 QB pressures.

Wolverines' playoff hopes: As if a rivalry game wasn't enough to get the blood flowing, Michigan is likely also playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines enter Saturday ranked No. 15 in the CFP, and though many teams above them are expected to hold serve, it will be difficult to keep them ranked below 11th in the final rankings if they defeat the previously unbeaten Buckeyes.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, picks

It hasn't been easy picking this game, and last season's result certainly provides a pause whenever assuming the Buckeyes could win by more than one touchdown, even on the road inside Michigan Stadium. The numbers show us that this Ohio State defense is even better than last season's, and though Michigan's offense has found some success of late, this defense is built differently, allowing barely over 200 yards. Don't touch the spread. Pick: Ohio State SU

