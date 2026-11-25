With both No. 21 Ohio State and Michigan eliminated from the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, Saturday's showdown between the heated rivals will be distilled to its purest form. In no way, shape or form is it about what comes next.

While both teams are bowl-eligible, the 122nd meeting between the border foes carries no significant postseason implications. It's simply about bragging rights in college football's most heated and historic series.

The 2026 season is going down as a disappointment for both the Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3). But any season that includes a win over the other can't be written off as a total failure. That's how much The Game means. The winner will head into bowl/portal season with a sense of satisfaction while the loser will be left to grapple with another gutting defeat from a season full of them.

When Michigan and Ohio State play, records get thrown out the window, and we're reminded of what makes this sport special. The playoff and the portal are looming, but for a few hours on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, they won't be at the forefront of anyone's mind. Against that backdrop, let's dive into the details as Michigan and Ohio State prepare for their annual showdown.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Need to know

Michigan's coaching uncertainty: First-year coach Kyle Whittingham was always viewed as something of a stopgap hire after the Sherrone Moore era went up in flames following the 2025 season. The potential brevity of his tenure is now in clear focus amid a dismal 2026 campaign. Michigan just botched an athletic director hire, and there has been no official announcement on Whittingham's future. But it's fair to wonder if this is the end. The 67-year old former Utah coach has done nothing to inspire confidence that he is the answer moving forward for one of college football's most historic brands. It doesn't help Whittingham's case that Utah appears to have improved following his departure from that program.

Redemption for the defense: If ever there was a spot for the maligned Ohio State defense to secure some redemption for its recent shortcomings, this is it. Michigan ranks No. 132 out of 138 teams in total offense. Among Power Four schools, only Michigan State averages fewer yards per game than the Wolverines, who are producing just 296 yards per contest. Things haven't improved much in the two weeks since Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Even after transitioning back to Bryce Underwood as their starting quarterback, the Wolverines have remained anemic through the air.

Jeremiah Smith's Heisman campaign: Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith remains a heavy betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (-400 at DraftKings). Even after a mid-October injury to quarterback Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes have still found ways to get the football into Smith's hands. Smith has reeled in 34 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns over Ohio State's last four games. At this point, the only real threat to Smith's candidacy is if someone like Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (+500) or Miami quarterback Darian Mensah (+1550) turns in a legendary performance during their conference championship game. Since Smith won't be playing in a conference title game, this is his last chance to make an impression in his quest to become the first Ohio State receiver to win the Heisman.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan live

Date: Saturday, November 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, picks

While Michigan's offense is among the worst in college football, the Wolverines can play some defense. Only two teams have surpassed 300 yards of offense against Michigan this season. It's no certainty that an Ohio State offense operating with backup quarterback Luke Fahey will be able to move the football. If Michigan is able to run the football against an Ohio State defense that hasn't been at its best recently, it can run some clock and keep the football out of the Buckeyes' hands. Mix it all up, and you get a low-scoring, grimy rivalry game. Ohio State has the game's top playmaker in Jeremiah Smith, and he'll make a game-changing play at some point to help the Buckeyes win. But the Wolverines have enough defensive strength to keep it close. Pick: Michigan +10.5

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