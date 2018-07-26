Ohio State names former WR Brian Hartline as its interim wide receivers coach

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said at Big Ten Media Days that he would announce a new wide receivers coach for the terminated Zach Smith by the end of this week. At least on a short-term basis, Meyer has done just that.

The school announced on Thursday that former Buckeyes wideout Brian Hartline would serve as the team's wide receivers coach on an interim basis.

Hartline played wide receiver at Ohio State from 2005-08 where he caught 90 career passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hartline then spent seven years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. He joined Meyer's staff in 2017 as a quality control coach.

Smith was fired Monday amidst multiple reports of domestic violence with his now ex-wife Courtney. Speaking with reporters in Chicago, Meyer, who claimed he did not know about one of Smith's incidents in 2015, said the choice to fire the assistant was a "tough call" but added that "it was in the best interest of our team."