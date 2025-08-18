Ohio State has named sophomore Julian Sayin its starting quarterback ahead of the Buckeyes' season opener against Texas on Aug. 30, coach Ryan Day announced Monday. Sayin, a former five-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, beat out redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Clair for the job.

All three were blue-chip recruits, but Sayin's consistency, command of the offense and strong performance in fall helped him emerge from arguably one of the most competitive quarterback battles in the country ahead of the 2025 season.

Sayin transferred to Ohio State in January 2024, leaving Alabama less than two weeks after enrolling in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement. He spent last season behind veteran transfer Will Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship. Though Sayin saw limited action, appearing in four games, he was widely viewed as the starter-in-waiting -- even as Ohio State kept the competition open through the spring and into fall camp.

With Sayin now at the helm, Ohio State aims to defend its national title with another loaded roster and a marquee matchup to begin the year. Texas visits Columbus for the season opener in a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semifinal.

Ohio State's quarterback battle

From the moment the Buckeyes hoisted their first national championship trophy in a decade last January, the question was clear: Who would be Ohio State's next starting quarterback? With three former blue-chip recruits competing for the job, there was no need to revisit the transfer portal. Still, the fact that none of the quarterbacks on the 2025 roster had yet started a college game amplified the stakes of the competition.

Day made it clear early in fall camp that the evaluation would go well beyond arm strength. Leadership, huddle presence, decision-making and overall command of the offense would carry just as much weight -- the same traits Howard embodied during his short but impactful stint in Columbus.

Sayin entered as the perceived frontrunner thanks to his pedigree as a highly touted recruit and the experience he gained learning behind Howard. Still, Day was deliberate in keeping the competition open, emphasizing that the job would go to the player who earned the team's trust -- not just the one with the biggest résumé.

Kienholz brought a unique, multi-sport background to the competition, having starred in basketball and baseball while setting state records in football back home in South Dakota. Though he didn't play during Ohio State's 2024 championship run, his lone extended college appearance came in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. Thrust into action after Devin Brown's early injury, Kienholz completed just 6 of 18 passes for 86 yards in a 14-3 loss to Missouri, leading the offense to only eight first downs across 42 snaps. Still, his athleticism and dual-threat ability made him a serious contender.

Meanwhile, St. Clair -- the No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class out of Bellefontaine (Ohio) -- offered a high-upside option. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he paired prototypical size with a live arm and playmaking flashes that made him one of the most intriguing true freshmen in the country.

Julian Sayin's 2025 outlook

Championships are expected at Ohio State, but perhaps nothing carries more weight than beating Michigan -- something the Buckeyes haven't done in their last four tries. Sayin has a full season to navigate before 'The Game' returns to Ann Arbor in late November, but his legacy could ultimately be shaped by how he handles that rivalry and leads the reigning national champions through the pressure that comes with it.

There will be tests long before Thanksgiving weekend. Sayin opens his tenure as starter with a showdown against Texas in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Then there's a crucial Big Ten clash with Penn State on Nov. 1 in Columbus -- a matchup Ohio State has dominated historically, winning 12 of the last 13.

Obviously, Sayin won't be asked to carry the offense on his own. He's surrounded by elite skill talent, including preseason Heisman Trophy contender Jeremiah Smith -- a sophomore wideout already being mentioned in the same breath as recent Buckeye greats -- as well as a deep and explosive receiving corps that remains the envy of college football.

And if history is any indication, he'll be expected to win -- a lot. Since 2012, Ohio State hasn't lost more than two games in a season and starting quarterbacks have consistently delivered in their first year at the helm.

Ohio State QB records in first year as starter

Year Name Record 2025 Will Howard 14-2 2024 Kyle McCord 11-1 2021 C.J. Stroud 10-2 2019 Justin Fields 13-1 2018 Dwayne Haskins 13-1 2015 Cardale Jones 8-0 2014 J.T. Barrett 11-1

The bar is sky-high -- and Sayin's time to clear it starts now. Surrounded by talent and facing tough tests early, the pressure to succeed is real, but so is the potential for greatness.