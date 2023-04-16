Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was hospitalized Sunday following a ATV crash on his property. Though the extent of Hartline's injuries are unknown, they are considered non-life threatening, according to an Ohio State statement. Hartline, 36, expects to be released Sunday evening.

"I appreciate everyones support," Hartline tweeted. "I crashed my side-by-side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well."

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. ET, with Hartline operating the vehicle, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirmed. A second person unaffiliated with Ohio State was riding as a passenger.

Hartline has been a staple of the Ohio State coaching staff since joining his alma mater as an offensive quality control assistant in 2017. He gradually worked his way up the coaching staff, serving as the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach from 2018-21 and then passing game coordinator in 2022. Following the departure of Kevin Wilson, he was promoted to offensive coordinator under coach Ryan Day.

Hartline was a standout receiver for the Buckeyes from 2006-08. He had 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns during his three-year career before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round (108th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Ohio State concluded its spring practices on Saturday.