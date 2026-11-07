Ohio State vs. Oregon live updates: Short-handed Buckeyes look to stay in the CFP race against Ducks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – What looked like the best regular-season game in September has evolved into a College Football Playoff eliminator. There is no margin for error for No. 23 Oregon and No. 12 Ohio State when they meet Saturday afternoon inside Ohio Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS).

The Buckeyes (6-2) and Ducks (5-3) started the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but each has lost its starting quarterback. Oregon lost Dante Moore to a concussion in a late September win over USC. Moore was later ruled out for the remainder of the season, paving the way for Dylan Raiola to take over. The results without Moore have been mixed, at best, with Oregon losing to UCLA and Illinois, though it is coming off a ranked win over Northwestern.

Ohio State lost its starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, in a win over No. 4 Indiana. Ohio State hasn't officially ruled Sayin out for the season – he is "out indefinitely" – but he is not expected to play in the regular season, at least. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Thursday Sayin is on a "good track" to recovery.

Without Sayin, Ohio State has turned to true freshman Luke Fahey. The freshman QB was OK in a 30-18 loss to USC last week. Ohio State will need a little more from Fahey against the Ducks, though the defense was the bigger problem against the Trojans. The good news there, at least, is starting defensive back Jay Timmons is expected back after missing the USC game.

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