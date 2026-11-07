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Ohio State vs. Oregon live updates: Short-handed Buckeyes look to stay in the CFP race against Ducks

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Ohio State plays for its College Football Playoff life against Oregon

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COLUMBUS, Ohio – What looked like the best regular-season game in September has evolved into a College Football Playoff eliminator. There is no margin for error for No. 23 Oregon and No. 12 Ohio State when they meet Saturday afternoon inside Ohio Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS). 

The Buckeyes (6-2) and Ducks (5-3) started the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but each has lost its starting quarterback. Oregon lost Dante Moore to a concussion in a late September win over USC. Moore was later ruled out for the remainder of the season, paving the way for Dylan Raiola to take over. The results without Moore have been mixed, at best, with Oregon losing to UCLA and Illinois, though it is coming off a ranked win over Northwestern. 

Ohio State lost its starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, in a win over No. 4 Indiana. Ohio State hasn't officially ruled Sayin out for the season – he is "out indefinitely" – but he is not expected to play in the regular season, at least. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Thursday Sayin is on a "good track" to recovery. 

Without Sayin, Ohio State has turned to true freshman Luke Fahey. The freshman QB was OK in a 30-18 loss to USC last week. Ohio State will need a little more from Fahey against the Ducks, though the defense was the bigger problem against the Trojans. The good news there, at least, is starting defensive back Jay Timmons is expected back after missing the USC game. 

Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Luke Fahey's encore

Last weekend wasn't all bad for Fahey. The true freshman made some good throws, and he wound up with 260 yards and a touchdown, but he did miss a few plays and has plenty of room to grow.

So, how much growth do we see today?

Playing at home should help Fahey when it comes to operating the offense, but there's not doubt Oregon's defense will present a bigger challenge. than that of USC. Fahey is looking to avoid becoming the first Ohio State quarterback to lose his first home start since 2021, when C.J. Stroud lost to ... No. 12 Oregon.

 
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Can Oregon get back in the Big Ten race?

The Big Ten is an absolute mess this season, so even after its abysmal start, Oregon is still alive to reach Indianapolis. That journey back to the top of the standings began last weekend with a top-25 win over a feisty Northwestern team.

Today, the Ducks can string together consecutive top-25 wins for the first time since 2018. That would go a long way toward Oregon getting some mojo back, especially if Dylan Raiola plays well.

A win today would improved Oregon's conference record to 4-2, and it would be in a logjam of two-loss teams in the league. The Ducks still need help in the form of an Indiana loss, but the Hoosiers haven't looked invincible to this point.

 
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Big opportunity for Jeremiah Smith

With Malachi Toney out for the rest of the regular season, Jeremiah Smith can re-assert himself as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Smith is going up against a talent -- although underachieving -- defense, and he's doing so on CBS, American's most-watched network.

The key for Smith will be making an impact earlier than he did last week. With freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback, Smith put up decent numbers, but much of that production came as the result of underneath throws during garbage time. Can he develop a better connection with Fahey this week?

Malachi Toney injury reshapes Heisman race as Jeremiah Smith, Darian Mensah gain momentum
Austin Nivison
Malachi Toney injury reshapes Heisman race as Jeremiah Smith, Darian Mensah gain momentum
 
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Ohio State's CFP hopes on the line

After landing at the No. 12 spot in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, Ohio State needs a win over Oregon to stay in the hunt. A third regular-season loss plus the impact of no Sayin could have Ohio State on the outside looking in on the playoff field. The CBS Sports forecasting model gives OSU a 81.7% chance to make the playoff with a win on Saturday. A loss drops those odds down to 35.7%.

John Talty
November 7, 2026, 5:29 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:29 pm EST
 
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Ohio State vs. Oregon expert picks

In a day full of marquee matchups, this one features two programs that entered the season with high expectations but have gotten derailed a bit.

One of these teams will be back on track with a win today, but which one will it be? The Ducks are coming off a badly-needed win over Northwestern last weekend, and Ohio State is licking its wounds after a road loss to USC. There's NFL talent all over the field, but only one team can prevail.

Our experts weighed in with their thoughts.

Oregon vs. Ohio State prediction, pick, odds, spread: Buckeyes' CFP hopes in danger against Ducks
Robby Kalland
Oregon vs. Ohio State prediction, pick, odds, spread: Buckeyes' CFP hopes in danger against Ducks
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