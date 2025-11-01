The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will look to keep the Penn State Nittany Lions winless in Big Ten play when they meet in a key matchup on Saturday. Both teams are coming off a bye after Penn State dropped a 25-24 decision at Iowa, while Ohio State downed Wisconsin 34-0 on Oct. 18. The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), who have lost four in a row and are playing under interim head coach Terry Smith, are 0-2 on the road this year. The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who have won 11 games in a row dating back to last season, are 4-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is at noon ET. This spread was much tighter in the early-season lookahead lines, but now the Buckeyes are huge 18.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Ohio State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -18.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Penn State vs. Ohio State over/under 44.5 points Penn State vs. Ohio State money line Ohio State -1266, Penn State +763 Penn State vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Penn State vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are led by sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin. In seven games, he has completed 156 of 195 passes (80%) for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in six games, and at least one in every game this year. In the win at Wisconsin, he completed 36 of 42 passes (85.7%) for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

Among his top targets is sophomore Jeremiah Smith. In seven games this season, he has 49 receptions for 602 yards (12.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed twice for 20 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown run in a 37-9 win over Ohio on Sept. 13. In a 70-0 win over Grambling on Sept. 6, he caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Penn State can cover

With senior starting quarterback Drew Allar out for the year due to injury, the Nittany Lions have turned to freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer. In four games, he has completed 23 of 39 passes (59%) for 198 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and a 99.8 rating. He has rushed for one score. In the loss to Iowa, he completed 15 of 28 passes for 93 yards and two interceptions.

Senior running back Kaytron Allen powers the Penn State ground game. In seven games, he has carried 98 times for 612 yards (6.2 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has caught 10 passes for 33 yards. In the loss at Iowa, he carried 28 times for 145 yards (5.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has rushed for at least one score in every game this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Penn State vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 42 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.