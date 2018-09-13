Ohio State presents TCU a long-awaited opportunity to grab the brass ring on a national stage

FORT WORTH, Texas -- TCU can thank a mouthy, quotable (some may say, "attention-seeking") college president for this moment.

Never mind E. Gordon Gee has had at least as many jabs as jobs over the years. In Fort Worth, they still haven't forgotten a particular comment by the then-Ohio State president in November 2010.

Gee, thoughtful academician that he is, felt a need to weigh on the state of the Bowl Championship Series. The likes of TCU and Boise State, he said, didn't deserve to play for a national championship because they don't play anybody.

"We do not play the Little Sisters of the Poor," said Gee, an experienced Big Ten and SEC CEO.

Less than two months later, TCU beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

"We've always done things people say we couldn't do," coach Gary Patterson said this week.

You have to understand how negatively the dis was received in Fort Worth. That Rose Bowl win was the modern pinnacle for TCU football. There are reminders of it all over the John Justin Athletic Center.

That pride extends all the way to the Bellmont Hall office of Chris Del Conte at the University of Texas.

On Saturday, No. 15 TCU will play No. 4 Ohio State in the former's biggest nonconference game since that day in Pasadena, California. Del Conte, the former TCU athletic director now in the same role at Texas, helped make it possible.

"Worlds collide. That's how that whole thing transpired," he said proudly.

Essentially, that Rose Bowl victory showed TCU it could aim higher. When the Horned Frogs and Buckeyes meet at AT&T Stadium, the country will see two of only five programs to finish in the top 10 at least three of the last four years.

The others: Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma.

To be able to be mentioned in that group, TCU spent hundreds of millions on Amon G. Carter Stadium and facility upgrades. But mostly, it retained its coach, one of the country's best.

How's this for longevity? Patterson has been coach at TCU for more years (18) than the other 11 FBS programs in Texas -- combined.

How's this for power? Patterson strategically changed the original home-and-home with the Buckeyes to a neutral-site clash.

"I'm trying to win a national championship, and how do we do that looking like Alabama playing in a one-off game?" Patterson said.

Gee's comments and the Rose Bowl win caused a group of TCU boosters to purchase billboards mocking the "Little Sisters" comment. Del Conte had an idea.

The next time he ran into Ohio State AD Gene Smith, Del Conte suggested the schools play. Fine, Smith said. An original home-and-home was set up in 2018 and 2019.

"This was before the [College Football P]layoff," Del Conte said.

That was before TCU was even in the Big 12, transitioning from the Mountain West to the Big East at the height of conference realignment frenzy.

It was also before Patterson had the idea to aim higher. These games are now valued more than gold for those with playoff aspirations.

Former CFP Selection Committee member Barry Alvarez, the current AD at Wisconsin, stressed how important games like these can be for major programs.

"I'm telling you one of the most important things [to the committee] is strength of schedule," he said.

Two years ago, Patterson approached Del Conte about making that home-and-home into a one-off neutral site game. If not, Patterson suggested to his AD, "… you don't want me to win a national championship. Is that it?"

That's where the Frogs are these days. Patterson would rather take one big shot at the Buckeyes at the home of the Cowboys -- 19 miles away at AT&T Stadium -- than risking two seasons, one which that would include a return game to Ohio Stadium.

There is no masking that Patterson wants to take a similar path to the playoff as Alabama. Nick Saban began playing neutral-site nonconference games when he arrived at Alabama in 2007. He has won every one of them since 2008.

Not that Alabama needs that sort of nonconference juice, but maybe TCU does. The Frogs were left out of the first CFP, mostly because they were the Frogs. Little tradition, little brand-name recognition.

They dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the final CFP Rankings after winning their final game that year by 52 points. And they were replaced in that first playoff by -- guess who? -- Ohio State.

A winding road leads TCU back to Jerry World. Ohio State won that first CFP, and even without Urban Meyer on Saturday, it remains a powerhouse. Meanwhile, Patterson powered TCU through five conferences to reach the Big 12 in 2012. His teams have advanced to three BCS/New Year's Six bowls and that one maddening 2014 shared Big 12 title with Baylor.

Perhaps the only other sport where the teams match up is … rifle. The Horned Frogs and Buckeyes are both members of the Patriot Rifle Conference. Rifle is a co-ed sport. TCU has won two national championships with an all-female squad.

So when these teams line up in the shotgun, it means something more.

As Alvarez mentioned, and in case you need to be reminded, it's all about schedule strength in the playoff era. TCU has been in the top 14 of schedule strength every year but one per TeamRankings.com.

"That is why you play one of these games," Patterson said. "[In the nonconference] you should play one you should win, one 50-50 and then one that is a stretch game. Obviously, Ohio State is special."

Meanwhile, TCU is big time. You probably just don't know it. The best FBS program in Texas -- sorry Texas and Texas A&M -- has the most victories in the state since 2001, Patterson's first year. Patterson has been around so long that he is the only active head coach at his current school to have coached a Pro Football Hall of Famer (LaDainian Tomlinson).

The coach's newly remodeled office includes bowl trophies, a shower and a photo gallery that would impress any prospect. There's G.P. in a pic with Joe Paterno and Bobby Bowden. There's G.P. will both Bush presidents. There's G.P. telling a guest to sit down in one of the plush chairs.

"We decided to make this for recruiting," Patterson said. "I designed these chairs so a 6-foot-8, 350-pound dude would feel small in them. So then a normal person would think that's a love seat."

The facilities might actually be better than those at Texas, which is a reason Del Conte is no longer here. He accomplished everything he could at TCU. Texas has its problems.

At age 58, Patterson already has a statue.

"I'd rather not have one," he said.

Dennis Dodd / CBS Sports

It goes beyond the disturbing trend of erecting statues to those with lives left to live. Patterson is so revered that his monument has become the central gathering spot on the campus. When it rains, fans will leave an umbrella propped over his head to keep Iron Gary dry.

It also leaves room for his demise. A plaque near the statue listing his birth year is awaiting an end date: "(1960-)."

That leads to a certain introspection.

"You always wanted to coach against Coach [Joe] Paterno," Patterson said. "You always want to stand across from [the greats]."

Another opportunity will be missed Saturday with Meyer, Ohio State's coach since 2012, still suspended.

"I won't be surprised if we're not a 20-point dog," Patterson said, dismissing that development.

Nah, the line is only 13 ½, and at last check, Gee -- now at West Virginia -- never apologized to TCU. Eventually he did issue some contrition to the actual Little Sisters of the Poor religious order.

Patterson won't make a big deal out of it -- or himself -- this week. Only 19 miles separates TCU football from its next step: aiming higher.

"We all want to play these ballgames," he said. "The biggest thing is to get to the conference championship game and get to the playoffs."