Ohio State punter had the perfect marriage proposal during halftime of Buckeyes' spring game
Drue Chrisman.had the perfect set-up to ask his girlfriend to marry him
No one ever really loses during spring games, but you can argue no one came out a bigger winner during Ohio State's spring game than Drue Chrisman.
The Buckeyes punter made a major life choice over the weekend when he proposed to his girlfriend, Avery, during halftime. Chrisman didn't just come right out with the proposal, though. Instead, he managed to get Avery out on the field for what was a fake extra point kicking contest. Already down on one knee, Chrisman was in perfect position to pop the question. Naturally, she said yes. The rest of the Buckeyes then joined the newly engaged couple on the field to celebrate.
The couple had been dating for several years already and plan to marry next year. "I couldn't think of a better place to do it than in Ohio Stadium, with the history behind the stadium," Chrisman said, per the The Columbus Dispatch. "To be able to do that was just a privilege."
Chrisman was a special teams rock star for the Buckeyes a season ago, averaging more than 43 yards per punt. He'll enter 2019 as a third-year starter.
