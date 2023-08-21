The Ohio State quarterback competition may very well carry into the start of the 2023 season. Amid speculation that a starter would be named during a press conference on Monday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day went in a different direction and revealed that both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown could play in the Sept. 2 season opener against Indiana.

"Is there a chance that both of them could play in the first game? I think the answer is yes, that's a chance" Day said. "We're going to keep working. We don't have to make that decision right now, but I can tell you that I am pleased with their progress. Our staff feels strong with both of them playing. Where it goes, we'll keep putting one foot in front of the other."

McCord and Brown have been embroiled in a battle to fill the significant void left by two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round NFL Draft pick C.J. Stroud. McCord has the edge in experience, serving as Stroud's backup over the last two seasons. He also had the chance to create some distance in the spring when Brown missed four practices, as well as the spring game, due to a finger injury. It appears, however, that Brown has closed the gap now that he's returned to full health.

"Both graded out champions in the last scrimmage," Day said. "Both have gotten better. To this point right now, as honestly as I can say it, there's not one that won the job, there's not one that's lost the job."

McCord only attempted 20 passes last year, but he did get the chance to start in 2021 due to an early season injury to Stroud. He was first off the bench against Akron and completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Stroud was able to return the next week and McCord was relegated to backup duty.

Brown joined the Buckeyes in 2022 as a top-50 prospect out of Draper, Utah. Buried on the depth chart behind Stroud and McCord, he played 15 total snaps while maintaining his redshirt eligibility and logged one rushing attempt in a blowout win against Toledo.