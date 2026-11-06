Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is "healing," according to coach Ryan Day, who stopped short this week of relaying when the Buckeyes were expecting one of their top players to return this season.

Injured during last month's win at Indiana on a hit in the fourth quarter, Sayin underwent surgery for a fractured elbow and missed last week's loss at USC, a narrative-changing setback for the Buckeyes.

With a 6-2 record and No. 12 ranking in the CFP selection committee's initial review, Ohio State's hoping they can tape it together offensively a few more weeks before Sayin could potentially come back for the postseason.

"I'll let him handle that and his family, but all things considered, the outcome with different options that we were kind of going into the situation thinking it could be, I think this has been a decent outcome for us and for him," Day said on The Ryan Day Show Thursday. "And so, we'll let him go through that. But this thing looks to be healing. It's not going to be next week or next month. It's going to take some time. But I think, certainly for the long term, we feel like we're on a good track here."

If Sayin misses the remainder of the regular season, Ohio State would have to find a way to beat Oregon (Saturday), Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan to maintain — or enhance — its current placement in the CFP Rankings.

Before the injury, Sayin ranked third nationally in passing yards (2,007) and touchdowns (19), helping push wideout Jeremiah Smith to Heisman frontrunner status before last week's loss at USC pushed Miami quarterback Darian Mensah to the front.

Ohio State slipped in the national rankings this week after struggling on both sides of the football against the Trojans. Despite a one-point loss at Texas in September and the victory at Indiana, the Buckeyes aren't viewed as favorably now with Sayin on the mend.

"They didn't look like the same Ohio State team this past weekend against Southern Cal," Hunter Yurachek, the playoff committee chairman, said on ESPN this week, "a Southern Cal team that defensively had not been very good to this point in the season."

Freshman Luke Fahey threw for 260 yards and a touchdown in his first start, but Ohio State wide receivers suffered several critical drops and at times, failed to protect its newcomer up front.

Ahead of his first home start, Fahey has sought advice from Sayin, who has been willing to help his teammate from a preparation standpoint and what to expect against the Ducks.

"Just somebody who's been through it before and just a voice in his ear giving him tips on what to look out for and how he can better approach things," Day said of his veteran working with Fahey. "It's been good to have him in the meetings, having Julian around the team and in all the meetings. You talk through a play, you install a play, and say, 'Jules, anything that you can add to this play or thoughts?' Sometimes he'll say something. Sometimes he won't.

"He's got a good feel for that, Julian. He communicates well. I think it's important for him to be around the guys. I think it says a lot about him that he's not just off doing his rehab or whatever. He's with the team and he takes his role very seriously."

It's imperative the Buckeyes look the part operationally with Fahey under center against Oregon in front of the selection committee to stay in the CFP conversation. A loss may detonate their hopes to get in with an at-large berth while a victory may win back some of the previous opinions concerning this team.