Ohio State QB Justin Fields aggravates sprained MCL injury against Michigan
Fields says he suffered the injury against Penn State
There wasn't much to worry about for No. 1 Ohio State or its fans during a 56-29 win over No. 13 Michigan on Saturday; the Buckeyes' eighth straight win over their most bitter rival. There was a moment during the third quarter, however, that led to hearts creeping into throats all over Ohio.
Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields took a hit to his left knee after delivering a pass in the pocket. Fields immediately went to the turf clutching his knee, and athletic trainers came out to tend to him. After a couple of minutes, Fields was helped to his feet and walked off the field on his own.
Fields told reporters after the game that he had aggravated an MCL sprain he suffered on the final play of Ohio State's win over No. 10 Penn State the week before. He was forced to put on a bigger brace over his knee. That's something to keep an eye on as Ohio State prepares to play in the Big Ten Championship next week.
Of course, there's a chance the injury won't have much of an impact on Fields at all. After a trip to the injury tent on Saturday, Fields only missed a few plays before returning and firing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on his first play back in the game to make it 42-16 Buckeyes. He finished the day with 302 yards passing and four touchdowns while adding 25 yards on the ground.
The most interesting aspect of it all is that Fields rushed for 25 yards, but only had six carries. He's usually more involved in the Ohio State run game, averaging 9.5 carries per game before Saturday. A sprained MCL goes a long way toward explaining why Fields wasn't as involved in the run game against Michigan.
