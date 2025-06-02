Ohio State coach Ryan Day was not the only Ohio State Buckeye who received death threats following a 2024 loss to Oregon. According to Kirk Herbstreit, ex-Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had to avoid social media in the aftermath of an October loss at Oregon due to vitriol from users. Herbstreit is a former Ohio State quarterback in his own right, offering his insight on Howard's path.

Prior to avenging the previous loss to the Ducks with a triumphant Rose Bowl victory in the playoff quarterfinals, Howard mentioned he was still haunted by the "nightmares" associated with the contest at Oregon. Howard slid to a stop at Oregon's 26-yard line in the final moments, but the Buckeyes were out of timeouts and the game clock evaporated with Ohio State in field goal range during a 32-31 setback.

"Will Howard, he took a knee against Oregon," Herbstreit said during an appearance on The Learning Leader Show. "He played his ass off at Oregon. He took a knee because he lost the time. And he took death threats. It's so insane that these people have a voice to get to you. And you have just got to somehow insulate yourself the best you can. Because it is brutal."

Accessibility to players in the social media era is like never before, according to Herbstreit.

"It's not easy what you guys are dealing with," Herbstreit told a live audience. "And I don't mean just sports, I'm talking social stuff. You get to college football, you are playing on national TV, you miss a field goal when the game is on the line, you get death threats. Death threats. That is real."

Day's wife, Nina, later confirmed she received unsolicited text messages suggesting her husband commit suicide. The Columbus Dispatch reported in January that Nina Day and her children considering leaving Columbus because of the reaction from game results.

Howard was terrific in the rematch with Oregon, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns during a 41-21 thrashing in Pasadena. Howard threw eight total touchdown passes in the playoff for the Buckeyes, who captured the first expanded postseason title in convincing fashion.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Howard in the sixth round in April and the former Buckeyes star mentioned how he thought it was the "perfect" franchise fit.