Ohio State running back Miyan Williams tied a school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game as the junior racked up five on the ground in a 49-10 win over Rutgers. With Buckeyes star running back TreVeyon Henderson held out because of an injury concern, Williams took full advantage on his way to a historic performance.

Williams scored four of his touchdowns on runs of 2 yards or fewer, but in the third quarter he engineered a highlight to go along with his record-setting day. With Ohio State leading 28-10, Williams broke off a 70-yard scoring run straight up the middle for his fourth touchdown of the day.

Williams also set a new career-high for yards rushing in a game, surpassing the 100-yard mark for a second straight week and for just the third time in his career. While Williams' emergence as a productive piece of the offense is a good development for the Buckeyes, he'll be sharing the football a little more once Henderson returns.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day told the Big Ten Network that Henderson didn't play because"something came up pregame," though he noted that it was "nothing big." With games at Michigan State, Iowa and at Penn State to close out October, the Buckeyes will need their stars more in the coming weeks than they have in recent blowout victories.

Henderson was one of several Buckeyes to sit out against Rutgers, along with star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is dealing with a hamstring issue.