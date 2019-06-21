Ohio State recruiting: Four-star corner Clark Phillips III latest addition to Buckeyes' 2020 class

Clark Phillips III made his college decision, and he's headed to one of college football's top powers. The four-star cornerback out of La Habra, California, announced live on CBS Sports HQ that he will play for Ohio State. He chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Cal, Oregon and a host of Power Five programs.

Phillips is a 5-foot-10, 178-pounder ranked as the No. 46 overall player and No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2020. He posted a 4.54 40-yard dash, 34.8-inch vertical and a 4.26 shuttle run in February in a regional camp for The Opening. He had 26 tackles and seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2017, and 18 tackles and two picks during his junior season. He also saw time as a receiver in 2018, catching 54 passes for 1,210 yards and 19 touchdowns.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Phillips compares favorably to another player in the state -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Casey Hayward.

"[Phillips] has a strong build and plays with a bulldog mentality," Biggins wrote in his scouting report. [He] doesn't have great length but makes up for it with a physical style of play and advanced technique. [He's] more quick than fast but has improved his long speed over the last year and is better able to turn and run with the fastest receivers. His improved burst and explosiveness shows up on the offensive side of the ball at receiver where he showed his ability to out run a defense and be dynamic after the catch. [He] has excellent ball skills and really improved in his ability to make a play on the ball without interfering. He's an extremely competitive player who loves the challenge of taking on another team's best receiver. [He] is physical in the run game and does a nice job getting off blocks and making a tackle."

His commitment is huge for first-year full time coach Ryan Day. He's the eighth player committed to the Buckeyes who has either four or five stars in the 247Sports composite index.