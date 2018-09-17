Ohio State rules out star lineman Nick Bosa for Week 4, set to undergo further testing
Bosa suffered a lower abdominal strain on Saturday against TCU
Ohio State won't have star defensive lineman Nick Bosa in the lineup when Urban Meyer returns to the sideline on Saturday. Bosa suffered a lower abdominal strain in the Buckeyes win against TCU.
Bosa five tackles and a strip sack in the end zone prior to leaving the game early in the third quarter, as TCU led 14-13. He returned from the locker room in street clothes, walking under his own power but with a noticeable limp.
Urban Meyer said Monday that Bosa is still dealing effects of the injury this week and won't play against Tulane this weekend. Bosa is set to undergo further testing, and the timetable for his return has not been determined. Backup Tyreke Smith will likely fill in for Bosa during his absence from the lineup.
