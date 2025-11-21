The top-ranked and defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes look to stay perfect when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Rutgers is coming off a 35-20 win over Maryland on Nov. 8, while Ohio State cruised to a 48-10 win over UCLA last Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten), who have lost five of seven, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who have won 14 in a row, are 6-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is at noon ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 10-0. The Buckeyes are 32.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Rutgers vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Ohio State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -32.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rutgers vs. Ohio State over/under 55.5 points Rutgers vs. Ohio State money line Rutgers +3000, Ohio State -12500 Rutgers vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Rutgers vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Rutgers vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (55.5). The Scarlet Knights have gone under the total in four of the last five games, including the last three, while the Buckeyes have gone under in six of their past 10 games. The teams combined for 51 points in their last meeting in 2023.

The model has Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throwing for 175 yards and one touchdown, while Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin throws for three touchdowns. The teams combine for 55 points as the Under hits with no room to spare.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is profitable on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.