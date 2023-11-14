Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom will miss at least a few more weeks with a left leg injury, coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday. Day did say that there's a chance Ransom, who started at safety in Ohio State's first eight games, could return for the postseason. Ransom was seen sporting a walking boot and using a scooter to get around on the sidelines during Ohio State's 38-3 win against Michigan State in Week 11.

Ransom definitely won't play in Saturday's game against Minnesota and, more importantly, there's a strong chance he will miss the regular season finale against Michigan. The winner of that game secures a spot in the Big Ten Championship and stays in strong standing for a potential College Football Playoff invite.

Ransom suffered an apparent non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of a win against Wisconsin and has not returned since. Prior to exiting the game, he had three total tackles and one tackle for loss. Ransom, who is in his fourth season with the program, has been a key figure in the secondary in each of the last four years.

Through eight games in 2023, he has 34 total tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. This marks his third-straight year with at least 30 tackles and three passes defended. He has one year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it.

Ohio State's depleted secondary

Ohio State has dealt with several key injuries in the defensive backfield this season -- particularly at safety. Josh Proctor, who started alongside Ransom when both were healthy, left the Rutgers game early with injury and did not play against Michigan State. Day noted Tuesday that Proctor should practice this week, giving him a shot to return to the field against Minnesota.

Key depth piece Ja'Had Carter, a former Syracuse transfer, exited the Penn State game with injury and missed three weeks. He returned briefly against Michigan State, though he didn't log any stats. Even star cornerback Denzel Burke, an expected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed a week after suffering a setback in the Wisconsin win.

With so many veteran options missing time, Ohio State has had some young players step up. Sophomore Sonny Styles, a former five-star prospect, has played well in Ransom's absence. He had three tackles and a sack against Michigan State and forced a fumble the week before that against Rutgers.

Freshman Malik Hartford, a top-five safety prospect in the class of 2023, got plenty of run with Proctor sidelined. He had a season-best four tackles against Michigan State. The Buckeyes will need these options -- and Styles in particular -- to step up in these key games down the stretch.