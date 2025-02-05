Ohio State is promoting longtime assistant Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator following Chip Kelly's departure for the Raiders, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. The move marks Hartline's return to the position he held in the 2023 season before he was shifted to co-offensive coordinator during Kelly's one-year stint on staff.

Hartline has coached Ohio State's receivers since 2018, cementing himself as one of the country's top recruiters and developers of receiver talent under coach Ryan Day. His promotion solves one piece of the offseason puzzle for the Buckeyes in the wake of their College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Notre Dame last month.

Kelly's departure for the NFL and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' defection to Big Ten rival Penn State left Day with two critical hires to make just days after the celebrated its first national championship since 2014. By tabbing Hartline, Day is turning to a trusted confidant -- albeit one with limited play-calling experience.

Day served as Ohio State's primary play-caller during Hartline's stint with the offensive coordinator title in 2023. This time, Hartline could be positioned for greater responsibilities. Bucknuts reported that Day believes Hartline is ready to take on "additional responsibilities."

Ohio State is losing starting quarterback Will Howard and 1,000-yard rushers Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. However, superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith is returning for his sophomore season, and Carnell Tate should be one of the Big Ten's premier pass-catchers in 2025 following a breakout sophomore campaign.