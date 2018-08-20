Ohio State sets meeting for Wednesday that could decide Urban Meyer's fate

Ohio State's investigation into coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith is finished, and the next step of the process will take place this week.

The school announced that the Ohio State University Board of Trustees will be verbally briefed of the findings Monday and will meet at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday to discuss personnel matters related to the investigation. There will be no deliberations until Wednesday, and the verbal briefing Monday is designed to prepare members of the details prior to the meeting.

Citing two sources, the Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that a suspension of Meyer is going to be the likely recommendation with a span of "time served" standing as an option -- meaning Meyer would be reinstated immediately.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 after reports surfaced that he knew of a 2015 domestic violence allegation filed by Smith's ex-wife, Courtney. Meyer had previously denied knowing of the incident at Big Ten Media Days in July. Meyer released a statement on Aug. 3 confirming that he did have knowledge of the 2015 incident, handled the question poorly at media days and did follow proper reporting protocols at that time.

Smith was the subject of another domestic violence allegation by Courtney in 2009 when he worked for Meyer at Florida.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as the acting coach of the Buckeyes in Meyer's absence. They open the 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against Oregon State.