Ohio State star cornerback Shaun Wade announced Thursday that he is opting back in to the 2020 college football season following the Big Ten's move to begin play the weekend of Oct. 24. Wade made the announcement on Sportscenter, citing a desire to push for a national championship with the Buckeyes.

Wade initially opted out of the season on Monday before it was clear that the Big Ten chancellors and presidents would vote to resurrect the fall season. The redshirt junior is considered a likely first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's the second bit of good roster news for Ohio State in the last two days since the league's announcement. Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, also a projected first-round pick, announced Wednesday that he intends to play for the Buckeyes this year.

"In communication with both of those guys and their families, they wanted to play," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Wednesday. "At the time, the information that they had, we weren't playing the season. Now that's changed. I think this is a very, very unique time in our country's history and certainly in college football. So if they want to play, I believe one-thousand percent they should be allowed the opportunity to play."

Aside from the recognition of being a potential early selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wade received attention for opting out because his father, Randy, was one of the leaders of a protest staged outside of the Big Ten headquarters urging the conference to reconsider its decision to postpone the season.