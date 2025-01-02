Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith needed barely more than one quarter to set a new career high in receiving yards in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday. The freshman phenom made five grabs for 161 yards with two touchdowns in less than 19 minutes of game action as the (8) Buckeyes took a commanding 34-8 halftime lead on top-seeded Oregon.

The early outburst is just the latest in a series of memorable showings for the former five-star prospect. Smith entered the Rose Bowl with 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns and quickly added to his tally.

Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard found Smith for a 45-yard touchdown 51 seconds into the game. Later in the first quarter, the duo connected on plays of 29 and 32 yards. Smith then put Ohio State ahead 24-0 with 10:28 remaining in the first half by hauling in a 43-yard touchdown as he found himself wide open deep down the field.

Smith's first touchdown reception -- his 13th of the season -- set a new Big Ten record for most touchdown catches by a freshman. He needed nine games to pass Cris Carter's school record for most receptions by a freshman.

Smith isn't the first Ohio State receiver to put together a memorable individual performance in the Rose Bowl in recent years. Jaxon Smith-Njigba capped his sophomore season with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 48-45 win over Utah in 2022. Marvin Harrison Jr. also hauled in three touchdown grabs in that game to cap his freshman campaign.

Smith's performance made him just the sixth player in College Football Playoff history with 150 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns in a game.