Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is a "full go" to return against Wisconsin, coach Ryan Day said on his radio show. Henderson missed the last three weeks after suffering an unidentified injury.

In his last game out before injury, Henderson broke loose vs. Notre Dame's defense with a 61-yard touchdown and finished with 104 yards on the ground. His lengthy score was the Buckeyes' only house call in the first 59:59 of game time. Henderson has been a lone bright spot at running back for Ohio State with 295 yards rushing and five touchdowns, marks good enough to lead the team despite ranking third in carries and missing three games.

His return is a significant one as Ohio State continues to deal with depth issues at running back. Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams have both dealt with injuries, forcing the team to lean on converted receiver Xavier Johnson and even backup quarterback Devin Brown to provide key rushes. The results have been poor: Without Henderson, Ohio State has twice rushed for fewer than 2.0 yards per attempt (vs. Maryland and Penn State) and averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry overall and 97.7 yards rushing per game, which would trail Northwestern for No. 120 nationally.

The season-long numbers with Henderson aren't much better, however. Ohio State has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry during a 7-0 while breaking in several new pieces on the offensive line.

Still, there's no denying the talent Henderson brings to the field. He was named a freshman All-American in 2021 after rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns during a sensational debut. He was projected by most as one of the nation's elite backs in 2022, but injuries have slowed down his career. The talented rusher started just eight games in 2022, finishing second on the team with 571 yards and six touchdowns.