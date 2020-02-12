Ohio State suspends two players indefinitely following felony rape and kidnapping charges

Ohio State has suspended cornerback Amir Riep and safety Jahsen Wint indefinitely after the two were arrested and charged on felony counts of rape and kidnapping in the first degree. Columbus police booked the two into the Franklin County Jail early Wednesday morning following a complaint that was filed for an incident that took place earlier this month. Their arraignments are scheduled for Thursday.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," an Ohio State spokesperson said in a statement to Eleven Warriors. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incident took place at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 4. The female victim told police that she and Riep began having consensual sex at an apartment Riep shares with Wint, but that after a time she moved away and "did not want to continue."

The affidavit then states that Wint then entered the room and Riep asked the victim if he could join before holding her "down by the neck then held her in place with his hands and body, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim." The victim also told police that Riep held her down by her hips while Wint forced her to perform oral sex. Finally, the woman claims she was filmed and was told to give her name and say that the sex was consensual.

Riep and Wint are heading into their senior seasons and appeared in 13 games last season.