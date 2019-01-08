Ohio State swipes another Michigan defensive coach with Al Washington joining Buckeyes
Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington could join Greg Mattison in Columbus
First-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day isn't showing Michigan any mercy, and we're still 11 months away from The Game in Ann Arbor. Following up on an announcement on Monday that Ohio State had hired Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison as its new co-defensive coordinator, the Buckeyes announced they've swiped another defensive coach from the Wolverines. In a release on Tuesday, Ohio State announced that Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington is set to join Day's staff in Columbus in the same capacity.
"Al Washington is going to be a terrific addition to our coaching staff," Day said. "I've known him as player and as a coach and I know his family very well. I think his familiarity with this region as a coach and as a recruiter is going to be very impactful, as will his leadership with our linebackers unit."
Washington just completed his first season at Michigan after coming to the program from Cincinnati. Before that, he spent five seasons at his alma mater, Boston College, as an assistant coach in a variety of positions. He also has previous coaching experience at NC State, Elon and Slippery Rock.
While on the surface the move from Michigan to Ohio State would appear stunning, especially on the heels of another Michigan assistant switch sides, there's some background to consider. Washington is a Columbus native and his father, also named Al Washington, played for Ohio State under Woody Hayes.
The addition of Washington has been part of a busy week for Day's staff. The Buckeyes recently lost co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to Oklahoma, and Greg Schiano, who served as co-defensive coordinator with Grinch, looks to be headed to the NFL.
